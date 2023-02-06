Sar e Rah | The rise and rise of Saba Qamar

Episode 1 of the highly anticipated drama series Sar e Rah aired Saturday night and it quickly grabbed the attention of people across the world for its fresh and pristine storyline, combined with impactful performances and some really moving dialogues.

Rania is compelled to drive her father’s taxi after his heart surgery, to make both ends meet. Notwithstanding her father’s refusal for her to go to college, she still earns for him and the family. Even her narcissist and male chauvinist brother could not stop her from stepping up in the hour of need.

Rania is not hesitant to relinquish her age-old relationship because she has finally come to know her worth and she is not going to settle for anything less than what she deserves. She fiercely looks into the eyes of men, who try to misbehave and puts them into place in no time.

Saba Qamar, or Rania, being the highlight of the first episode, stole the show with her spectacular acting. That’s not us saying, but abundant critics and drama aficionados actually took to Twitter to speak volumes about Saba Qamar’s supremacy. Let’s have a look at a few Tweets.

Saba Saba Saba you are just love ???? ???? you have no idea how inspiring you are.#SareRah pic.twitter.com/e4j7q1qYmF — Humanity (@HumanityMode) February 6, 2023

#SabaQamar Watched the first episode of #SareRah. What an amazing, heart winning, thought provoking and refreshing episode. Great story, zabardast direction & cinematography and heart winning performances. It actually gave me hope that maybe all is not lost in terms of content. pic.twitter.com/tbEeGdxOkZ — Rabia Mughni (@rabiamughni) February 5, 2023

the age-old question of “log kya kahenge?” receives the solid, formidable answer that it always should receive. for how long will we stop ourselves from doing things because we fear other people? i can already see rania becoming one of my favourite characters. ???? #SareRah. pic.twitter.com/01hn51g7Ox — deeya. (@yaaremann) February 5, 2023

This part was so emotional ???? The dialogues were on point ???? I am so happy #SareRah is getting the hype it deserves despite not being a typical toxic drama ! And offcourse this lady @s_qamarzaman always serves us so well???????????????????? Love her more and more ?? ???????? #SabaQamar pic.twitter.com/jMZ1rfEqsQ — Angel Anki ???????? (@angel_ank1) February 5, 2023

Just finished watching 1st episode of #SareRah. Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman), your work was commendable ???? No one else could do the justice with that role. Very important messages are being sent through it. After #Baaghi, #Cheekh, #Fraud, this is going to be another hit series ???? pic.twitter.com/i9m28B6nxU — Jimmy (@A_Rizvi112) February 5, 2023

Absolutely loving @s_qamarzaman in #SareRah. What a gifted actress she is and what a wonderful role she's playing. A female taxi driver who has just had it with society's stupid stereotypes. Watch this one for her. #SabaQamar pic.twitter.com/YH6jYoOLFY — Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) February 5, 2023

#Sarerah gave me goosebumps ????

I couldn't control my emotions while watching this scene. What a win content it is. I'm looking forward to the next episode ????#SabaQamar #HareemFarooq pic.twitter.com/h9FgwluZrg — Osama Ahmed???????? (@osamtistic) February 4, 2023

I just watched #SarERah and am absolutely mesmerized at its absolute brilliance — the unique plot, simplistic direction, social issues addressed authentically and of course the Queen @s_qamarzaman sheer magic of performance had my thrist quenched for literary entertainment! — HiraHyderScribbles (@HiraHyder) February 5, 2023

Really really impressed by the first episode of #SareRah .

Such a unique & powerful concept.

This show is giving OG Pakistani show' vibe .

Hats off to #SabaQamar for always trying to do something different.

I hope this show becomes a big hit. pic.twitter.com/vPhkiA4pz2 — ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@AishaJenniholic) February 6, 2023

I’m very excited about Sar e Rah and the engaging, progressive and uplifting narrative it has taken off with. So many issues are being addressed in a natural and (so far) non preachy or patronising way. Can’t wait for the next episode #SareRah — AHI (@aamnaisani) February 5, 2023

@s_qamarzaman Saba Qamar Saba Qamar I love you…. You Inspire me everytime by your selection of strong characters. You are a boss lady and I love you for your care free nature. #SareRah pic.twitter.com/QH511M1MFO — Humanity (@HumanityMode) February 5, 2023

everyone please do watch sar-e-rah, you will be left in absolute awe as i was. after watching the first episode, please make sure you also read my thread and share your views.@s_qamarzaman @FarooqHareem thank you for this beautiful work of art! ?????????? #SarERah https://t.co/3tbJfMkwM6 — raksha ???? (@xAngelWingz) February 6, 2023

Must Watch #SareRah Saba Qamar Representation of strong Pakistani women who never stop by the hurdles of our so called society who live be her own rules. Saba Qamar is unmatched in her acting skills. #SabaQamar pic.twitter.com/u1CdXdLhEr — uzii (@uziihashmi_) February 4, 2023

Such an amazing episode of Sar e rah ?????? So happy to see that finally our Television industry is coming back to their thought provoking. @s_qamarzaman is one of the finest n brilliant actress of our industry. There would definitely be a reason for her to choose this. #SareRah — Anaaya ?? (@__notyourztype) February 5, 2023

