Sar e Rah | The rise and rise of Saba Qamar

Episode 1 of the highly anticipated drama series Sar e Rah aired Saturday night and it quickly grabbed the attention of people across the world for its fresh and pristine storyline, combined with impactful performances and some really moving dialogues.

Rania is compelled to drive her father’s taxi after his heart surgery, to make both ends meet. Notwithstanding her father’s refusal for her to go to college, she still earns for him and the family. Even her narcissist and male chauvinist brother could not stop her from stepping up in the hour of need.

 

Rania is not hesitant to relinquish her age-old relationship because she has finally come to know her worth and she is not going to settle for anything less than what she deserves. She fiercely looks into the eyes of men, who try to misbehave and puts them into place in no time.

Saba Qamar, or Rania, being the highlight of the first episode, stole the show with her spectacular acting. That’s not us saying, but abundant critics and drama aficionados actually took to Twitter to speak volumes about Saba Qamar’s supremacy.  Let’s have a look at a few Tweets.

How do you think will Sar e Rah unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

