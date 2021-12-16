Nation remembers APS martyrs, seven years after the incident

The seventh anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 144 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

PM Imran Khan, along with Maulana Tariq Jamil, a few philanthropists, fragments of the Pakistani media fraternity, and others, took to Twitter to express sorrow on the seventh anniversary of the APS incident.

Dec 16, 2014, terrorists attacked & martyred over 140 ppl incl 132 children in APS,Peshawar. Pak has successfully defeated terrorism.I reiterate we will never let down the survivors & parents of our martyred children.There is zero tolerance for violence & those using it as a tool — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedalibutt)

Today we are stronger. We know we didn’t give up & we believe that we can inspire the world with our courage & positivity! #APSMartyrsDay #APSPeshawar#MunibaMazari #AspiretoInspire #DailyMotivation pic.twitter.com/UmreEN3kKL — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) December 16, 2021

“Roz Meri Qabar Ton Mitti Lehjanda Hai Koi

Har Sa Har Pal Naal Cheti Aunda Hai Oh Hee

Maula Meinu Baqsh De, Do Pal Dee Zindagi

Kay Roz Meri Qabar Ton, Udaas Jaanda Hai Koi”#BlackDay — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) December 15, 2021

Smallest coffins are indeed the heaviest – 144 innocent lives, 144 proud dreams were shattered. By far, the worst memory as some wounds never heal. They will always remain in our hearts. Forever. #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/e2sWb4WlCD — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 16, 2021

Nothing more precious than our children who are our future. Can’t explain my sorrow in words for #APSPeshawar. May we never go through something like it again. Praying for peace and justice. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 16, 2021

