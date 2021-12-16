Nation remembers APS martyrs, seven years after the incident

The seventh anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 144 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.

PM Imran Khan, along with Maulana Tariq Jamil, a few philanthropists, fragments of the Pakistani media fraternity, and others, took to Twitter to express sorrow on the seventh anniversary of the APS incident.

 

