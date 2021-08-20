Shahid Afridi gets a warm welcome on his return from KPL

You must have been living in a cave enveloped with spider web if you haven’t heard about Shahid Afridi.

Born in a Pakhtoon family, Afridi has garnered an abundance of fame soon after his first international fixture against Kenya in 1996. With astounding looks, subtle body language, and impeccable talent, Lala is an absolute charmer mastering all things with grace.

Born on the 29th of February of a leap year, our star cricketer never fails to amaze his fans through the bluntness in his words and in cricket. Fastest fifty, fastest century, longest shot, you name it, he is an owner to quite so many records. He’s one of the cricketers to take back his retirement announcements numerous times because of constant fans’ pressure.

The cricketing superstar recently took to social media to post a short video of himself and his daughters celebrating his arrival at home after winning the Kashmir Premier League.

Paying gratitude to his better half, the right-arm leg spinner wrote, “Feels great to be back home. Thanks begum for the lovely welcome.”

After his retirement from international cricket, Shahid Afridi still made headlines with his extraordinary philanthropic work across the country. From award shows to various other events, his fandom keeps expanding with each passing day throughout the globe.

Recently, Rawalakot Hawks, helmed by Lala, has been crowned the champions of KPL 2021.

