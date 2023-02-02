Six or out? Shahid Afridi–Shaheen Shah Afridi have an adorable exchange

Shaheen Shah Afridi is back in form, as you can see in this video uploaded by the legendary Shahid Afridi. The video delineates the father-in-law playing a shot on Shaheen’s ball.

The leg spinner mentions his son-in-law, and writes, “Looking in form but guess what- it’s a six.” In response, the seamer shares the same video, and writes, “Always a pleasure playing with you Lala – lekin asal mai out tha (it was an out in reality).

What do you think? Is it an out or a six? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has recently landed in Karachi with his family for his shaadi with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Afridi scheduled for 3rd February in an intimate event.