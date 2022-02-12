Shahid Afridi misses his youngest daughter, posts an endearing video clip

You must have been living in a cave enveloped with spider web if you haven’t heard about Shahid Afridi.

Born in a Pakhtoon family, Afridi has garnered an abundance of fame soon after his first international fixture against Kenya in 1996. With astounding looks, subtle body language, and impeccable talent, Lala is an absolute charmer mastering all things with grace.

Born on the 29th of February of a leap year, our star cricketer never fails to amaze his fans through the bluntness in his words and in cricket. Fastest fifty, fastest century, longest shot, you name it, he is an owner to quite so many records. He’s one of the cricketers to take back his retirement announcements numerous times because of constant fans’ pressure.

While his stay in Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL), the cricketing superstar took to social media to post a short video of his youngest daughter, Arwa waving from the window of a hotel. He wrote, “Really missing my youngest daughter who is in the same hotel but I can’t meet her due to Covid-19 protocols. IA see you soon my little princess.”

The video clip soon received an outpour of love and prayers from his fans and friends.

After his retirement from international cricket, Shahid Afridi still made headlines with his extraordinary philanthropic work across the country. From award shows to various other events, his fandom keeps expanding with each passing day throughout the globe.

Currently, Lala is playing for Quetta Gladiators in the seventh installment of PSL.

