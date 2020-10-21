Cricketing superstar Shahid Afridi and missus celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

You must have been living in a cave enveloped with spider web if you haven’t heard about Shahid Afridi.

Born in a Pakhtoon family, Afridi has garnered an abundance of fame soon after his first international fixture against Kenya in 1996. Astounding looks, subtle body language, and impeccable talent, Afridi is an absolute charmer mastering all things cleverly.

Born on the 29th February of a leap year, our star cricketer never fails to amaze his fans through the bluntness in his words and in cricket. Fastest fifty, fastest century, longest shot, you name it, he is an owner to quite so many records. He’s one of the cricketers to take back his retirement announcements numerous times because of constant fans’ pressure.

The cricketing superstar recently took to social media to wish his better half, Nadia Shahid, to commemorate twenty years of marriage. He posted two photos with his spouse with a cake that says “Happy Wedding Anniversary” along with roses and balloons.

The right-arm leg spinner wrote, “Today marks 20 years of marital bliss; Alhamdulillah blessed to have a life partner so caring, understanding and a wonderful mother to our children-despite me forgetting our anniversary today she still forgave me; another one of her beautiful qualities.”

His spouse, Nadia Shahid responded, “With the passage of time one has to remind you of things 😉 Alhamdulillah I’m blessed to have a good husband, a best friend and a confidante in you; somebody who’s a wonderful human being as a whole. Happy Anniversary! Here’s to many more, InshaAllah.”

After his retirement from international cricket, Shahid Afridi still made headlines with his extraordinary philanthropic work across the country. From award shows to various other events, his fandom keeps expanding with each passing day throughout the globe.

We wish the beautiful couple a very happy Wedding anniversary with the prayer to have a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

