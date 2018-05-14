Shan-e-Ramzan’s Promo Is Winning Ample Hearts!

Having garnered ample fame throughout its tenure, Shan-e-Ramzan went on to become the immensely watched Ramadan transmission across the country and abroad, squashing all previous records of other channels. The duo of Junaid Jamshed and Waseem Badami has exhibited unmatched skills to overthrow all the presenters who claimed themselves as the masters of Ramadan shows. The inventor of Masoomana Sawaalat and the up-to-date scholar have made sure to establish a close relationship of the attendees of Shan-e-Ramzan transmission and the spectators watching at home, with the true essence of Ramadan in lieu of mocking them or making them do an inappropriate set of things for the sake of ratings.

The Waseem, Junaid duo have planned to initiate their Ramadan show in a way to ensure that the spectators don’t come to the show to portray haphazardness, instead, they have encouraged the audience to study about Islam and its teachings, in order to win enlightening quizzes and healthy competitions including Naat recitation competitions, Islamic debates etc.

After the sad and unfortunate demise of Junaid Jamshed, Waseem Badami and the whole ARY team was left heartbroken and spectators thought that the show might come to an end following his death. Despite absolute, unending sorrow, Waseem Badami and the team decided to sustain the legacy of Junaid Jamshed and for that matter, the courageous Iqrar Ul Hassan stood alongside Waseem Badami to hold the banner of Shan-e-Ramzan high. The veteran cricketer, Shahid Afridi was also invited to conduct the show, making it an absolute success, yet again.

Reportedly, Waseem Badami and Iqrar Ul Hassan are on a shooting spree for the upcoming Shan-e-Ramzan transmission and they have chosen natural locations from the land of Pakistan to incorporate into the video. Both the anchors have shared their behind the scenes’ videos and photos on their social media accounts, delineating the exceptional beauty our country possesses.

Finally, the promo of upcoming transmission of Shan-e-Ramzan has released ahead of the holy month of Ramadan and the breathtaking locations in the videos have already filled all the fans and spectators with an admirable amount of excitement and enthusiasm.

We are hands down delighted to watch our favorite hosts presenting the highly anticipated Ramadan transmission.

