Our fave Bhabi Shaniera Akram distributes warm clothes after Karachi rain, urges others to do the same

Philanthropist Shaniera Akram is known for her efforts for humanity and advocacy for gender equality. She has also been vocal on various social and environmental issues time and again and has a strong stance against terrorism of all kinds.

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram’s better half has expressed her love for Pakistan in different ways abundant times and has tried to practically bring a change by pushing people to be more empathetic, altruistic, and careful for a better tomorrow.

In the wake of the recent rain spell in Karachi, the activist visited different parts of the city and distributed warm clothes to needy and vulnerable people.

She took to Instagram Wednesday, to talk about how crucial it is to make sure the people around you stay protected and warm during winters, especially after rain. She wrote, “Yes the weather is nice, hope your all enjoying. But remember that out there on the street it was not so cozy. This morning was cold and wet and there were woman and babies soaked by the side of the road. The only bedding and clothing that many people own was drenched and muddy from last nights rain.”

She asked people to be more empathetic, “No I’m not posting these pictures for praise, I’m merely reminding everyone who sleeps in a warm bed at night that the cold months brings so many problems for people out on the street.”

“These people are sooo grateful, the smiles I received today will stay in my heart forever. One little boy was bare foot and wet from rain and when I gave him a hoodie he gave me a smile like I had just given him a million dollars. So if this makes an impact on you, Tomorrow morning take out what ever blankets, towels, jumpers, hoodies, scarves, old bedding and socks that you have and give them to those in need. If you go about 7am you will be able to see the people in need on the sides of the road, under bridges, in bushes, on the beach, in sand dunes, at intersections, under blankets in vacant plots and behind shops. Try to find them before they move on. Your donated blanket or jumper could save someone from catching pneumonia, hyperthermia or worse. So get out there and do your bit Karachi,” she shares her experience, urging Karachiites to do the same.

So happy everyone is loving the weather in Karachi,but just remember there are many people out there suffering because of it.If you have spare clothes,blankets or towels NOW is the time to be generous. Like many kids, the rain didn’t make this beautiful boy smile, the hoodie did! pic.twitter.com/RhlPkan8SV — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) January 5, 2022

More power to you Shaniera. We hope people will understand how these little steps can actually make the future a bit better.

