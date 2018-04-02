Our favorite, Swing ka Sultan has now proven to be the epitome of an all-rounder. Akram, known for his subtle mastery in making sure that the ball he throws hit the wicket under all circumstances, has displayed what a great of a Sultan he actually is. He has put all his efforts to exhibit the love he possesses for his wife and our favorite Bhabi, Shaniera Akram.

Also Read: Times Shaniera Akram proved to be our perfect Bhaabi.

In a recent birthday party thrown by the former skipper, he made it sure that the entire celebration of his spouse’s birthday must be on point in all aspects.

From the exquisite gold decor to the gorgeous cake, he maintained his A-game throughout.

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:56am PDT

The cake looks scrumptiously tempting and our Bhabi, astounded.

A grand birthday party for the beautiful Bhabi.

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

Since you are on the verge of excitement while reading it, let’s walk with us towards the guest list this super party has.

Yep, this is the squash maestro, Jahangir Khan. The party also possesses the stunning, Nadia Hussain.

Fashion moguls, Deepak Perwani and Frieha Altaf also make sure to wish the national Bhabi a very splendid birthday.

Guess what? The heartthrob, Adnan Malik is also friends with our Bhabi.

Wait. Let’s go through the photo that says, “The face you make when your Overwhelmed with all the love and fighting back the tears.” Infinitely Adorable!

Another fashion magnate, Hassan Shehryar Yasin is also here, presenting this beauteous bouquet to Shaniera.

His absence is impossible in the birthday party. The ever young, Shoaib Malik also attends the party to shower his prayers upon the cutest couple.

Wait, What? Another adorable couple is present at the celebrations. Fahad Mirza and Sarwat Gilani choose twinning in black which looks uber chic.

A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

Was it PSL’s grand finale where you saw him sing his upbeat numbers? Think again.

The handsome, Shehzad Roy brings his top-level compositions to the floor. Undoubtedly, the couple is pleased to hear from the talented Roy.

What if we tell you that it is not over yet, the star-studded birthday party has been embellished with the best in town, the PSL squad.

Even Faisal Kapadia, Ayesha Omer, Zainab Abbas have canceled all their plans to appear in their Bhabi’s birthday party.

It’s in the eyes, it’s in the air, there’s love everywhere! The couple looks so fabulous and so perfect.

with my love 💕 A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:54am PDT

He surely will never miss an opportunity to celebrate the presence of this lady in his life.

He always makes me smile 😍💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera) on Mar 31, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

We wish you a hundred more birthday parties like this one Bhabi. Have a gorgeous life ahead, filled with love, laughter and all the happiness in this world.

