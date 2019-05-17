Shaniera Akram has an important message for you all!

Philanthropist and activist Shaniera Akram is known for her efforts for humanity and advocacy for gender equality. She has been vocal on various social issues time and again and has a strong stance against terrorism of all kinds.

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram’s better half has expressed her love for Pakistan in different ways abundant times and has tried to practically bring a change by pushing people to be more empathetic, altruistic and careful for a better tomorrow.

Recently, she has taken to Instagram to show the world how crucial it is to refrain letting children sit in the front seat. She has posted a photo of a smashed car in the midst of a busy Karachi street and captioned it with, ” This is the reason you should never ever have children in a car without a seat belt especially in the front seat! No matter what car your driving, how slow you are driving or where you are going, it is your responsibility to make sure your kids are protected.”

She goes on to try sparking empathy in the hearts of readers, “Can you imagine if a child was in this car, in the front seat? It takes one split second for Something like this to happen. And for those of you who drive expensive cars and think this can’t happen to you, think again. Actually the newer the car the more likely that your child will be injured from airbags, other passengers in the car or flung straight through the windshield.”

The philanthropist concludes the note with, “If you love your children, don’t put them at risk. Don’t spend the rest of your life in regret for something that takes 2 seconds to do. Buckle up and put them in the back.”

We hope people will understand how these little steps can actually make their future a bit safer. What are your thoughts on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

