Maya, Sheheryar commemorate first Parey Hut Love shooting day with heartfelt notes

Parey Hut Love has just released this Eid Ul Adha across the world and the appreciation it is garnering, can be seen on any social media platform under the hashtag ‘Parey Hut Love’. Calling Parey Hut Love a masterpiece is an understatement, for the majesty it caters, is unexplainable, so much so that the movie has just become the highest-grossing Pakistani flick for 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial) on Sep 5, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in the same flick with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.

Related: Here are a few surreal renditions of PHL’s Behka Na

To commemorate one year of the first-ever shooting day of Parey Hut Love, the producer-cum-actor has taken to Instagram to write a heartfelt note that says, “Exactly a year ago, on this day,6th September 2018, my team and I started a beautiful journey together. With big dreams and the promise that this project will take blood, sweat, and tears, all we had was each other’s support.”

He recalls the team had “highs and lows along the way but what made this project different was the love and positivity each and every member of the team brought to the table.” He concluded by paying gratitude to the entire team of Parey Hut Love for laughing, crying and fighting together.

The starlet Maya Ali also puts up a set of photos on Instagram that speak at length about the fun they had on the shooting spree. “Before ending this day, I want to share a very special moment with all of you, This was the day when we started shooting for Parey hut love last year, what a beautiful journey it was… We cried, laughed and traveled together but we never had any arguments, this date will always be very special for me,” she writes.

Actor Faheem Azam uploads a photo and a video on social media with a description that writes, “For me, it was special because I waited 20 years for this day and how fortunate I am that it was the set of the maestro, Asim Raza.” He congratulates Sheheryar for never giving up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faheem Azam (@faheemazam) on Sep 6, 2019 at 8:55am PDT

Parey Hut Love is running to packed cinemas across the country and around the world. You can witness the cinematic delight in any cinema near you.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments