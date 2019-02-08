Sheheryar Munawar is a proud feminist

In the world full of chaotic debates about gender inequality, women empowerment, wage gap and the soaring me too movement, Pakistan has a few gentlemen who always stand up to defend women and endorse equality regardless of class, caste, or gender. One of these men is the super flamboyant, Sheheryar Munawar who has always been courteous to women on sets and in real life.

Recently, the actor has taken to Instagram, unveiling his sister’s views about him to the world. He posts a photo of a notebook’s title page that says “real men are feminists” with a handwritten note, apparently by his sister. He captions the photo with, “When your sister gives you the best gift. @nadiamunawar you are and have always been, an inspiration. #realmenarefeminists”

Sheheryar’s sister, Nadia Munawar explains, “Men think it is a women’s word. But what it means is that you believe in equality, and if you stand for equality, then you’re a feminist!”

She goes on telling Sheheryar the reason she is gifting him this notebook for, “Sheri, you have the power to reach millions through your craft, use it wisely. I am giving you this notebook with hope that you will write brilliant new ideas that show women as accomplished individuals with a voice of their own.”

She also urges him to be a strong man, “Strong men who support women and are not intimidated by them.” She continues, “Be someone who promotes equality — be a strong feminist.”

More power to you Sheheryar! We are certain that you will always stand up for women, advocating for their rights and equal opportunities.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

