Shehzad Roy corrects Anupam Kher’s false claims

Singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy, who was earlier looking for a bunch of kids who were seen playing music in a viral video, replies to Indian actor Anupam Kher on Twitter.

Anupam Kher on 18th August tweeted the same video Shehzad tweeted on 11th August. However claiming those children to be Indian, Kher wrote, “Some kids in a village in India have formed their own band together. This band does not have any modern equipment. And what a tune they have chosen! of the military band. Because they know that “the real power lies in the heart!!” Hail to these children. Where are these children?”

Well today, Tera Mukhra Haseen singer, reaffirming that he has already sent the musical equipment to these kids, replied to the B’Town actor’s tweet and wrote, “Sir @AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need.”

Sir @AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need. https://t.co/KBxzEIFBvV — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 27, 2021

The Laga Reh singer had announced the hunt for the children, sharing the video in which they are seen playing music on instruments made out of empty ghee cans, drums, and sticks.

“Please somebody tell me where are these kids,” he wrote, further promising: “I’ll give them all the instruments they need.”

Please somebody tell me where are these kids and I’ll give them all the instruments they need ???? pic.twitter.com/e4Tq24KFMR — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 11, 2021

It seems like Shehzad Roy has already started tapping into the extensive pool of talent in the Northern Areas… or so we hope!