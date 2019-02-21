Sherdil’s teaser will fill you with infinite patriotism and enthusiasm!

As the entire country is totally immersed in the fourth installment of Pakistan Super League (PSL), ARY Films is all set to double the excitement by announcing the release date of the highly anticipated upcoming flick, ‘Sherdil’ in collaboration with NK Pictures along with a spine chilling teaser.

The movie depicts the Indo-Pak war of 1965, having the dapper, Mikaal Zulfiqar as the protagonist of the movie. The teaser starts off with three Indian jets coming into the Pakistani territory. The next scene opens into the military drill with the commander telling all men that they will learn “Duty, Honour, and Love of Country” through the training.

Then comes the apparent antagonist Hassan Niazi aka Arun Veerani of the Indian Air Force getting out of his jet, followed by the fist fight of him with Mikaal. It also delineates a few powerful dialogues that will probably give you goose-bumps. The teaser ends with Mikaal chasing the enemy jet and finally being able to take it down with absolute mastery.

Written and produced by the debutant filmmaker, Noman Khan, Sherdil depicts a plethora of patriotism and enthusiasm shedding light on the lives of fighter-jet pilots becoming a pivotal catalyst in Pakistan’s victory in the 1965 war.

The music of the upcoming visual delight is given by Soch Band and the immensely talented, Mustafa Zahid. Apart from Mikaal and Hassan, the movie also includes flamboyant actors like the gorgeous Armeena Khan and the surreal Sabeeka Imam as a part of the ensemble cast. Helmed by Azfar Jafri, Sherdil is all set to hit the cinema screens across the country on the 22nd March 2019.

What about this movie excites you the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments