Here’s how Maya Ali is the epitome of professionalism and commitment

Social media has helped our celebrities reveal a bunch of candid moments from their private lives for their fans so that they could know these stars better. Likewise, our favorite diva, Maya Ali never misses any chance to sprinkle bits from her life over social media. From baking to other household chores, you name it, Maya Ali does it all with complete mastery.

However, the recent person to reveal something really inspirational from Maya Ali’s life is not Maya herself, but the renowned makeup artist Shoaib Khan. He posts two photos on Instagram where he can be seen adjusting the cervical collar on Maya’s neck.

The makeup artist starts the post with an apology to Maya for posting the photos. He writes that he wanted people to know “What we see on screen is always another story.”

“It’s been more than 6 years I have been working with her and never seen her show any tantrums and never got rude with any person on set. I knew that she wasn’t well at all even though I was the one who took her to the hospital and after some days of her treatment she was on set and gave her best of the best. No one could even think while seeing her, in how much pain she was,” he continues.

Shoaib Khan concludes the description with prayers and wishes for the Pehli si Muhabbat actress and says that he respects her “so much.”

Here’s praying for Maya’s speedy recovery.

