Sinf e Aahan Ep 14: Reunion with families, friends and foes

With spectacular television viewership and at least 5.5 Million views online, the 14th episode of Sinf e Aahan is currently trending across Pakistan on YouTube.

The girls are reunited with their families, including Mahjabeen Mastaan, after she gave an impressive performance in the saluting test.

However, Rabbia Safeer reunites with her former fiance, Captain Nasr. albeit for a very short period. Telling about Nasr to Nathmy Perreira, she explains he is Mahjabeen’s cousin and perhaps the engagement was called off because of her too.

Arzoo Daniel, who had mastered all the training tests and obstacles with an absolute ace, listens and implements on the advice of the Army Training Personnel on her first day at Pakistan Military Academy, (PMA). He had told her to realize her worth. Upon arrival to Youhanabad, she hangs up on Noraiz, hesitates to meet him, and later gives him the taste of his own medicine.

Mahjabeen Mastaan calls her father, asking him to pick her up from PMA, offers to come back home in a bus. On the way when a tire of their car punctures, she literally changes the tire, leaving her parents, and everyone watching absolutely surprised.

With an exceptional 14th episode, the teaser of the 15th episode is no less than a treat. From Nathmy exploring the beauty of Pakistan and having a great time with Rabbia, to Shaista planning on ending her engagement with Kamil and PAriwesh politely declining Sardar’s proposal to drop her to PMA, the episode will also include glimpses from the lives of Kiran, Major Usama, and Captain Nasr.

