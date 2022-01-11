The journey from Sinf e Nazuk to Sinf e Aahan has finally begun

With impressive television viewership and millions of YouTube views on every episode, the recent talk of the town Sinf e Aahan has just premiered its seventh episode on Saturday and people are legit loving it for all the right reasons.

The girls have now crossed the final bridge (Pul-e-Sirat), to enter the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) via PMA road. They expected it to be a comfortable rosy way to their residence but they are rather asked to walk to the residence, called Company Lines.

To maintain decorum and discipline, the Sinf e Aahan girls are asked to get rid of unnecessary stuff, don uniforms, make suitable hairstyles, and stay indoors unless asked to go out. Mahjabeen Mastaan dyes her hair black, ditching her PKR. 70,000 hair color with tears in her eyes.

The 7th episode is filled with funny punch lines and banters, making the entire episode pretty intriguing. From their walk to the Company Lines and Mahjabeen calling her parents back three times, fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy following the recent episode.

Every time Mahjabeen called they almost got a heartattack ????????#SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/uUv9w4ehBd — Mahrukh???????????????? (@gostudymahrukh) January 8, 2022

Their last walk as Sinf e Nazuk ???? ab shuru hota hai Sinf e Aahan ka safar #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/j5RJ8LRcGB — Mahrukh???????????????? (@gostudymahrukh) January 8, 2022

Everyone reactions about Mahjabeen's black hair ????????

"Tumhare baalon ko kiya hua Mai tu Tumhare Dye ki fan th " ????#SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/a7jQdcRG1x — ? ?????? ???? (@sidk24) January 8, 2022

A few scenes were uber easy for the fans to relate to. Have a look.

The megaproject is about seven courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Apart from Dananeer Mobeen, Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly as Rabia Safeer, Kubra Khan as Mahjabeen Mastaan, Yumna Zaidi as Shaista Khanzada, Ramsha Khan as Pariwesh Jamal, Syra Yousuf as Arzoo Daniel, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa as Nathmy Perrera in leading roles.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.