Dananeer Mobeen aka Syeda Sidra of Sinf e Aahan shares an endearing video

Dananeer Mobeen, previously known for her famous ‘Pawri’ video clip, is now being celebrated for her spectacular acting in the current talk of the town, Sinf e Aahan.

Playing Syeda Sidra in the drama, Dananeer is a part of the show as the girl from Gujranwala with loads of dreams. People have started to call her one of the finest debutantes of recent times, with perfect dialogue delivery.

Clad in a headscarf, Syeda Sidra has a verse to recite for every obstacle during the training. Calling her the life of any party will not be an understatement as we can watch her lighting up the mood in every scene of the drama. From loving the pastries and having a chat with Arzoo Daniel, to getting disappointed and sad about the intense training, Syeda Sidra brings her contagious energy to the show.

Thursday evening, the starlet took to Instagram stories to play ‘True and False’, asking her fans to make the questions interesting. One of her followers asked whether “Sinf e Aahan days were the best days” or not.

She put up a 15-second-video of co-actor Kubra Khan, hugging her on the last shooting day. She wrote, “My last day on set. Camera close. I can’t even describe how I felt this moment.” She went on to talk about Kubra’s hug and Ramsha Khan trying to make her laugh in the back.

The megaproject is about seven courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army. Apart from Dananeer Mobeen, Sinf e Aahan, or Women of Steel, features Sajal Aly as Rabia Safeer, Kubra Khan as Mahjabeen Mastaan, Yumna Zaidi as Shaista Khanzada, Ramsha Khan as Pariwesh Jamal, Syra Yousuf as Arzoo Daniel, and Sri Lankan actress Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa as Nathmy Perrera in leading roles.

So far, six episodes of the visual delight have aired and the latest one shows all girls arriving at the PMA in Kakul for their further training. They will be trained by Major Usama, essayed by the dapper, Sheheryar Munawar.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.