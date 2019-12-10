‘Sitara: Let Girls Dream’ wins big at LA Animation Festival

Sitara: Let Girls Dream has just started adding feathers to its cap, bagging three awards in the Los Angeles Animation Festival 2019.

The silent animated delight has won the Humanitarian Award amid accolades for Best Music Score and Best Produced Screenplay. It is the first animation film from Pakistan to have won an international award at a film festival.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to social media to express delight on such a tremendous success. She wrote she is “delighted to be able to represent Pakistan on a global stage and honored” that Sitara: Let Girls Dream is being recognized.

Written and directed by two-time Academy and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Chinoy, the film takes the audience on a journey through the old city of Lahore, where Pari, a fourteen-year-old girl dreams of becoming a pilot and whose story is told through the perspective of her younger sister, Mehr.

Related: “3 Bahadur: Rise of The Warriors” unveils its first look

It is a story about the burdens of a family and the impact of a culture where girls are still struggling to fully realize their dreams. Sitara is a silent film [no dialogues] that embodies this struggle.

Sitara is all set to release on Netflix too, on March 8, 2020.

“Waadi Animations is proud to have created an animated short film that is at par with the best of the world and we are delighted that Sitara will be available to a global audience on Netflix,” said the filmmaker.

Earlier, Sharmeen has said, “We hope it will lead to thoughtful discussions as we also begin screening the film in schools and community centers around the world. We strongly believe investing in the dreams of young girls will lead to a more equitable world.”

The music for Sitara has been composed by Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning composer Laura Karpman. Financed and produced by VICE Studios, the film’s executive producers include Gloria Steinem, the iconic women’s rights activist, and Darla Anderson, the Academy Award-winning producer of Coco and Toy Story 3, VICE Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc, Emmy-nominated Ariel Wengroff as well as Chinoy’s animation production company Waadi Animation with Imke Fehrmann as the producer for Sitara: Let Girls Dream.

In Pakistan, the Waadi Animations Team is spearheaded by Art Director Salman Nasir, Animation Director Kamran Khan, CG Lighting Supervisor Adnan Saeed, Director of Photography Faizan Ali, Editor Husain Qaizer, Sound Effects Editor Sameer Khan, co-producer Eleyna Sara Haroun and Associate Producer Syed Ayub with Mr. Salman Iqbal, Mr. Jerjees Seja, Imke Fehrmann and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the producers.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments