‘Sitara: Let Girls Dream’ special screening at 2020 Sundance Film Festival

International brand Gucci hosted ‘Chime For Change’, a special film screening of Sitara: Let Girls Dream, a fourteen-minute animated delight by none other than the Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Waadi Animations. At least 200 people watched SOC’s animated film, followed by a panel discussion on gender equality at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream is the story of a girl named Pari, living in Pakistan. The story revolves around her broken dream of becoming a pilot when she is forced into child marriage, a plague that is still prevalent in our society. The flick is made in collaboration with Chime for Change for the support of ‘Girls Not Brides’ and ‘Equality Now’, in an attempt to put an and to child marriages.

CEO and President of Gucci, Susan Chokachi introduced the penal after the screening of Sitara. She said, “We’re all in with Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy all the time. She’s an Academy Award-winning filmmaker and just someone who brings stories to life with incredible courage, fierce determination, and limitless compassion for the subjects and the subject matters that she covers. So we’re so proud to be part of this project.”

Talking about the inspiration behind this movie, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy explained, “It all starts with a dream. I come from Pakistan. If you had told a girl growing up in Pakistan, where there was no film industry to speak of, that she would one day be the recipient of two Academy Awards, I would have said, that is not possible. But someone allowed me to dream, and gave me the ability to dream, and gave me the wings to dream. And that is the conversation that I want to happen in homes. This is as much about child brides as it is about robbing young girls of important dreams.”

Sitara: Let Girls Dream has recently won three awards at the Los Angeles Animation Festival 2019 on 8th December 2019.

In Pakistan, the Waadi Animations Team is spearheaded by Art Director Salman Nasir, Animation Director Kamran Khan, CG Lighting Supervisor Adnan Saeed, Director of Photography Faizan Ali, Editor Husain Qaizer, Sound Effects Editor Sameer Khan, co-producer Eleyna Sara Haroun and Associate Producer Syed Ayub with Mr. Salman Iqbal, Mr. Jerjees Seja, Imke Fehrmann and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the producers.

