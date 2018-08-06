Sonali Bendre’s Photo With Friends On Friendship Day Is So Heartwarming!

Having garnered instant recognition for her debut movie, ‘Aag’ in 1994, the gorgeous Sonali Bendre went on to star in blockbusters like ‘Diljale’, ‘Major Saab’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ and ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’. The prima donna has also appeared in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s well-celebrated, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ as his doctor.

In July, the actress took to her social media to tell that she has been diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer” but she will start her treatment promptly.

On the instance of ‘World Friendship Day’ on Sunday, Sonali has shared a photograph with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, taken by the heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan.

“This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it’s true and I’ll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine,” Sonali captions the photo. She says there are “moments of pain and low energy”.

She goes on to thank her friends on the Friendship Day, “But I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. Happy Friendship Day, ladies.”

The 43-year-old protagonist, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, says it takes far less time getting dressed now. “Because I don’t have to fuss over my hair! Bald is beautiful. Find the positive. One day at a time,” she adds.

Soon after her diagnosis, the Duplicate thespian has been quite active on her social media platforms, constantly giving updates about her disease, treatment, and overall health, to her fans and friends in the fraternity through heartfelt notes.

Sonali, who is recently in the midst of a battle against cancer, is looking for positivity in her new array and writes ‘bald is beautiful’ as a hashtag in her post. May she get well real soon. More power to you Sonali!

