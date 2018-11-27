Joe, Sophie arrive India ahead of Priyanka-Nick wedding

The well-acclaimed actor and singer, Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with the astonishing singer, Nick Jonas in the first week of December and all their fans are already excited for the cuties to start a life together. A few days back whilst DeepVeer’s wedding was underway, the groom-to-be has arrived in India for his ceremonies.

Not only Priyanka or Nick’s fans are exhilarated about the wedding, fans of the HBO giant, Game of Thrones are also intrigued because Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas and his beau, the absolutely surreal, Sophie Turner have also touched down in India. The stunning, Priyanka and the immensely talented Nick have had a meal at a restaurant in Mumbai yesterday with Sophie and Joe. PC’s cousin, the bubbly, Parineeti Chopra has also attended the party along with the ebullient, Alia Bhatt in attendance as well. The groom-to-be has put up a photo from the party on his Instagram stories and captioned it as, “Mumbai nights.”

Donned in a beauteous peach velvet dress, the 36-year-old singer-cum-actress embellishes her look with a gold and beige sling bag a very light makeup. The American songwriter wears casual cream and white outfit. The stunning, Alia Bhatt looks fabulous in a trendy blue outfit with pink heels and red clutch adding value to her look. Pari dons herself in separates, accessorizes herself with a subtle cape. Meanwhile our favorite Stark, Sansa opts for a sleek denim look with her better half dressed all casual.

Ahead of her wedding, Priyanka’s apartment has been decorated to stand out amongst various other buildings in the same area. The singers are all set to reportedly have a destination wedding in Jodhpur on the 2nd December. The ceremonial wedding events are expected to start in the next few days, as the entire Jonas clan is in India already.

We are certain that this entire Priyanka-Nick wedding will add extraordinary charm to the ongoing wedding season in India and Pakistan. We are looking forward to their celebrations to start soon and we wish the couple a very beautiful life ahead with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

