“End of an era”: fans devastated on the split of Strings

Having garnered utmost love, affection, and enthusiasm by the entire world, the brutally astounding duo, Strings, has recently given a heartwrenching news; the news about its break-up, last night.

The official social media handles of the band and the social media accounts of both Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia say, “Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well. While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything.”

Strings’ fans across the world took to social media to express their grief on the dismantling of the band. On one hand, people are hoping the social media post is merely a PR thing, meanwhile, on the other hand, some are sharing their anecdotes, calling it the “End of an era.”

Strings certainly brought countries together, with their surreal songs.

Here’s something india and Pakistan can agree on. Thank you, #Strings. Thank you for all the music. Kaash yeh Aakhri Alvida na hota. pic.twitter.com/S1As7UJIG2 — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) March 25, 2021

Thank you for your service #Strings I guess all good things come to an end but for sure Faisal bhai and Bilal bhai will definitely be contributing to Pakistani music for years to come. Let the Strings tributes flow with some acoustic covers this whole week. Will share mine soon! — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) March 25, 2021

Bilal Maqsood..Faisal Kapadia …’Sar kiye ye pahar’… ‘Zinda hoon’ .. Album Durr #Strings… thank you for giving beautiful music ????… and memorable songs … and many memories associated with your songs …Your live Coke studio collection is the best ! Stay happy & spirited pic.twitter.com/EeTfJJ4tMa — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) ???????? (@gitika9) March 25, 2021

Attended their concert 2 years back at Dow. Didn’t know it would be the first and last time ???? Fav song though ??#Strings pic.twitter.com/H87LlcppqT — Raheel Pasha (@SyedRaheel98) March 25, 2021

Strings have ended but the countless memories will remain- thank you Bilal and Faisal bhai for shaping our lives with your music – love you guys #strings #pakistan pic.twitter.com/sZEs0QmEaZ — Dino Ali (@iDinoAli) March 25, 2021

#Strings (the band) has decided to conclude their band ???? and the world of music will not be the same anymore ???? what a heartbreaker #TheEnd — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) March 25, 2021

33 years of memories with #strings attended their concert last feb pic.twitter.com/Yfd20qZScd — Asma Sultan (@asma_sultan) March 25, 2021

In 2018, to commemorate their thirtieth anniversary, the band released an album entitled “Thirty,” which was equally admired by their fans worldwide like their previous five albums.

Arguably every song by Strings got immense praise and love, so much so that the songs produced by the talented duo have gotten featured in Bollywood and Hollywood movies too. Few of their eminent singles include the cricketing sensation, ‘Hai Koi Hum Jesa?’, ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’, ‘Mera Bichra Yaar’, ‘Duur’, and ‘Na Jaane Kyun’ which has been featured in a Hollywood movie, ‘Spiderman 2’. Moreover, the band has also given flamboyant songs to Coke Studio.

Which Strings songs are your all-time favorite? Have your say in the comments’ section below.