Social Media goes abuzz as Shafqat Mahmood announces closure of educational institutions

The federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood announced on Monday, about the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing an important press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, said that the government will have to take such steps to immediately stop the virus spread.

“It has decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10. Children will continue their academic activities from their homes as all academic sessions will be continued using the online medium.”

When we say all educational institutions will close on Nov 26 and students will home learn, we mean ALL institutions without exception — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 23, 2020

As soon as he announced the government’s decision, social media went abuzz with love and admiration for the Federal Education Minister, especially from the students.

“Shafqat, you will be remembered till sun and moon keep rising,” chanted students as soon as the news for the closure of educational institutions came out.

“We don’t distribute laptops, we distribute holidays,” said one student, with the photo of Shafqat Mehmood.

Summed up really well.

Students see a ray of light in the otherwise gloomy year.

The only person who gives good news in the whole year of 2020??#Shafqatmehmood ???????? pic.twitter.com/2yXKsK4gwB — iam izuu (@IzuuIam) November 23, 2020

Abundant people call him the “Best Educational Minister Ever.” What do you think?

Pakistanis certainly know their meme game. Have a look.

Most beloved person in Pakistan right Now.????#shafqatmehmood pic.twitter.com/3PsFLxJ1oT — Rizvi Tweets (@Shah_Rizvi97) November 23, 2020

However, the good news wasn’t so good for everyone. The toppers and students who had studied hard for the exams are not happy with the decision.

Not only do moms need to keep their children away from unending fun and games, but they will also teach them while they are not having online classes.

“The provincial governments will decide on the online academic sessions and homework for the students. We are hoping for reopening the educational institutions from January 11 after witnessing improvements in the pandemic’s situation. The situation will be reviewed in the first week of January 2021,” said the Federal Government.

