Can you guess today’s surprise entry in Meray Paas Tum ho?

Meray Paas Tum Ho has entered a phase that is making the fans wipe away their tears and replacing them with a smile, for, Danish and Roomi are finally happy and Mehwish is starting to become agitated, if not remorseful.

Recently, Mehwish asked Shahwar to go to any extent to bring Roomi home, so much so that he threatens Danish of severe circumstances. Little did he know it would backfire very, very badly. Danish comes to his office, slaps him and instructs him to never think of snatching away his child from him.

Meanwhile, Danish and Roomi spend some quality time together in a zoo where little Roomi asks his father to think about tying the knot with his teacher, Hania. He even speaks to Hania, telling her to ask Danish that he should get married.

Related: Danish and Shahwar react to the climax of Meray Paas Tum Ho

Most importantly, as he is left with no permanent residence as of now, he opts to have tea with Paratha from a cafe for his meals where he overhears a few sentences of Shahwar’s employees talking about the company’s deteriorating condition. He grasps the opportunity, meets his friend working in Karachi Stock Exchange and buys shares of Shahwar’s company with whatever amount he had, hoping the prices will inflate.

So in the teaser of today’s upcoming episode, where Hania and Danish are on the verge of becoming friends, Mehwish is on cloud nice as she is all set to marry Shahwar when suddenly there is a knock on the door. The teaser is such a cliffhanger that it is trending at number one from an entire week across Pakistan.

Fans are overshadowing there will be a welcomed or unwelcomed guest in today’s episode but no one can guess who will it be. What do you think? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments