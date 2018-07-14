Syra Yousuf Looks Ethereal On A Friend’s Wedding

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s couple is one of those power couples of Pakistan that are immensely loved and praised for being extremely talented and super cute. Syra and Shahroz have a long history of surprising their fans and followers with their adorable photos, videos, and social media posts. Both the protagonists have been in the fashion fraternity for a while and they know how to carry their A-game everywhere they go.

Recently, the celebrities have been spotted at a friend’s Nikkah ceremony, donned in super sleek outfits. have a look at the couple with the newlyweds and other friends.

Syra looks drop-dead gorgeous in this traditional attire as she stands with the bride.

Syra and her beautiful sister, Palwasha Yousuf, donned in pretty outfits, sit with their newlywed friend.

On the instance of her ceremonial Nikkah event, the bride, Rabia Puri has also posted a set of photos, oozing extraordinary glamour and absolute charm.

Now, talking about the wedding day, Syra has surely stolen the limelight with her utterly astonishing persona.

What a cutie! Look at these photos of our favorite VJ turned actor, depicting the true definition of perfection.

From her jewelry to her light makeup and her surreal traditional outfit, everything about Syra looks absolutely on point and grand.

Watching these stunning sisters having a fine time is unarguably a delightful sight. Palwasha has also brought her A-game to the ceremonial wedding affair.

Palwasha poses with the bride of the evening who looks equally captivating.

Have a look at this adorable couple dance at the instance of their mutual friend’s wedding.

Here’s the front view of the similar performance with subtle dance moves and an abundance of energy.

This couple incorporating Syra and Shahroz is legit couple goals for all the right reasons. Watch these cuties dance with adroit synchronization and ample love.

We can’t stop swooning over the love these protagonists carry in their hearts for each other. We wish you guys a beautiful future with love and contentment galore!

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

