Watch this before you watch T20 World Cup final

Pakistanis are beaming with joy in the wake of the semifinal against New Zealand. Babar 11 is set to play with England tomorrow in Melbourne for the last and most crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Vice-Captain Shadab Khan and seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are nominated for the Player of the Tournament title. Bowlers, Babar Azam and Muhammed Rizwan put up a stunning show, along with our newfound batting sensation, Muhammed Haris, playing exceptionally well, securing a spot in the finale.

With the T20 World Cup final happening on a Sunday (weekend), Pakistanis have literally all the reasons to be happy. International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted an endearing video of the Pak Vs Nz semifinal on social media. Before you watch tomorrow’s game, have a look at this surreal video, which has got all the reasons for you to be proud and emotional.

May the boys bring it home!

Watch the T20 World Cup finale on A Sports HD and ARY Zap.