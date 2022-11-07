The Pavilion panelists celebrate Pakistan’s win with absolute joy

Against all odds, Pakistan’s cricket team is finally in the Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. All this is made possible by the unwavering dedication of the players, and consistent prayers of the fans, along with the Netherlands’ spectacular win against South Africa.

Amid the pleasant Sunday and social media storm of memes after the win, scenes at The Pavilion were filled with sheer joy and enthusiasm. Clad in Pakistani team jerseys, the panelists of Pakistan’s most-watched cricket show exhibited their exhilaration with some dance moves to celebrate the momentous win. Let’s have a look.

Fans were quick to comment on the dance video, with some saying that they are dancing the same way while others were happy that the heroes of yesterday are rooting for the heroes of today.

Having garnered exceptional fame and appreciation in the T20 World Cup 2021 transmission on Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, A Sports HD, the country’s most prominent cricket show The Pavilion is back with a bang. Hosted by none other than Fakhr Alam, this year’s show features the legendary Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis with ex-captain Misbah Ul Haq and the super-fit Shoaib Malik.

Apart from different videos of the panel’s fun analysis getting viral every day, the conversations and friendly banter during breaks, before and after the show, are also filled with sheer entertainment. Although we do not see the (BTS) fun on television, Fakhr Alam has got us covered. He publishes light-hearted moments from the set of The Pavilion on his Instagram account regularly.

Watch The Pavilion throughout the T20 World Cup on A Sports HD and ARY Zap.