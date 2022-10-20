‘The Pavilion’ is equally fun when the cameras close. We have got proof!

It is that time of the year again, when Pakistanis, from literally all walks of life say stuff like Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan, Haris, Shadab, 23rd October, T20, and “The Pavilion.”

Having garnered exceptional fame and appreciation in the T20 World Cup 2021 transmission on Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, A Sports HD, country’s most prominent cricket show The Pavilion is back with a bang. Hosted by none other than Fakhr Alam, this year’s show features the legendary Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis with ex-captain Misbah Ul Haq and the super-fit Shoaib Malik.

Apart from different videos of the panel’s fun analysis getting viral every day, the conversations and friendly banter during breaks, before and after the show, are also filled with sheer entertainment. Although we do not see the (BTS) fun on television, Fakhr Alam has got us covered. He publishes light-hearted moments from the set of The Pavilion on his Instagram account regularly, giving us a glimpse of the sense of humor the analysts possess. Let’s have a look.

Who among these cricket gurus do you love listening to, the most? Do you have a question or two, from them? Have your say in the comments’ section below.