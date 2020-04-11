Taher Shah just released ‘Farishta’ and Twitter is engulfed with reactions

Pakistani singer Taher Shah released his new song Farishta on Friday evening leaving the internet in splits. He released Farishta four years after the release of Angel.

The Eye to Eye singer dropped his single amid the lockdown and left fans anticipating what he had in store for them as it’s release was delayed by almost a week.

He tweeted, “#TaherShah “FARISHTA” SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.

Unlike his previous songs, this one doesn’t feature him but is an animated video incorporating a boy who is apparently a prince, a flying unicorn and a fairy clad in pink along with an abundance of nature.

It has been watched more than 400,000 times as of now and is currently trending on Youtube. It has broken the internet and Twitter reacted to it as well.

Let’s have a look at what people have to say about Taher Shah’s new music video.

Alhamdulilah i haven't listen

"FARISHTA" SONG BY #TaherShah

My ears and mobile are safe now..!!? pic.twitter.com/ZF3zVXUbRD — Mian Omer ???????? (@Iam_Mian) April 10, 2020

Even That "Insan Farishta" has got someone in his life but you don't. ????????#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk — Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020

#TaherShah

Me on 1st of every month vs Me on the End of Month. pic.twitter.com/GpCSROVFrZ — SHER AFGAN (@SherBoltaHai) April 10, 2020

Me minding my own business and suddenly hear my name from the next room#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/1egMvL1Ep0 — Dawar Iftikhar (@Dawar_Tweets) April 10, 2020

Me coming back to my seat after solving the toughest question on the board.#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/6jGmIWeDYc — Khubaib (@im_khubaib) April 11, 2020

How I thought 2020 will be vs reality#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/uoQwC7Rc55 — Chetan Chanana (@chetannotbhagat) April 11, 2020

Me after listening Taher Shah’s new song ‘FARISHTA’#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/PQkJtf5oRb — Rafay Shahood (@Iamrafayshahood) April 11, 2020

Waking up to see #TaherShah trending be like! pic.twitter.com/BjlRczdhdE — Riaz Sether (@riazsether) April 11, 2020

After listening to tahirshah song ooo bhaiiiii ????????????????????????????#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/2GrZtOP7f2 — Syed Faizan Naqvi (@syedfaizan1214) April 10, 2020

Haven’t you watched Farishta yet? Watch it here and tell us how much did you like it in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

