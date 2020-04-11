Taher Shah just released ‘Farishta’ and Twitter is engulfed with reactions
Pakistani singer Taher Shah released his new song Farishta on Friday evening leaving the internet in splits. He released Farishta four years after the release of Angel.
The Eye to Eye singer dropped his single amid the lockdown and left fans anticipating what he had in store for them as it’s release was delayed by almost a week.
He tweeted, “#TaherShah “FARISHTA” SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.
Unlike his previous songs, this one doesn’t feature him but is an animated video incorporating a boy who is apparently a prince, a flying unicorn and a fairy clad in pink along with an abundance of nature.
It has been watched more than 400,000 times as of now and is currently trending on Youtube. It has broken the internet and Twitter reacted to it as well.
Let’s have a look at what people have to say about Taher Shah’s new music video.
Comments are more interesting
????#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/tVeVR12szh
— Maham (@Magozafar) April 11, 2020
Alhamdulilah i haven't listen
"FARISHTA" SONG BY #TaherShah
My ears and mobile are safe now..!!? pic.twitter.com/ZF3zVXUbRD
— Mian Omer ???????? (@Iam_Mian) April 10, 2020
Even That "Insan Farishta" has got someone in his life but you don't. ????????#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk
— Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020
#TaherShah
Me on 1st of every month vs Me on the End of Month. pic.twitter.com/GpCSROVFrZ
— SHER AFGAN (@SherBoltaHai) April 10, 2020
That awkward moment when you’ve finally come out of quarantine and you’ve forgotten how to act and dress in public. #TaherShah #Farishta #Coronavirus #COVID?19 #Quarantine #Angel pic.twitter.com/tz7EvWgFH5
— Lady Sodoffsky (@FreeRange_Duck) April 10, 2020
Me minding my own business and suddenly hear my name from the next room#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/1egMvL1Ep0
— Dawar Iftikhar (@Dawar_Tweets) April 10, 2020
Me coming back to my seat after solving the toughest question on the board.#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/6jGmIWeDYc
— Khubaib (@im_khubaib) April 11, 2020
How I thought 2020 will be vs reality#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/uoQwC7Rc55
— Chetan Chanana (@chetannotbhagat) April 11, 2020
Me after listening Taher Shah’s new song ‘FARISHTA’#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/PQkJtf5oRb
— Rafay Shahood (@Iamrafayshahood) April 11, 2020
#TaherShah
after listening Farishta song. pic.twitter.com/KeirpiNvEF
— Minhaj Musleh (@MinhajMusleh) April 10, 2020
Faristay after listening to #TaherShah ???? pic.twitter.com/FWzF9tlYit
— Urooj A.Dossal (@UroojDossal) April 11, 2020
Waking up to see #TaherShah trending be like! pic.twitter.com/BjlRczdhdE
— Riaz Sether (@riazsether) April 11, 2020
Before listening TaherShah's song Farishty.
#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/hHJ5NHPrYB
— Abdul Waheed (@waheedmarth) April 11, 2020
After listening to tahirshah song ooo bhaiiiii ????????????????????????????#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/2GrZtOP7f2
— Syed Faizan Naqvi (@syedfaizan1214) April 10, 2020
Me after listening to #TaherShah's "Farishta" song pic.twitter.com/XuHikCt4YN
— Hamza ????????? (Stupid????) (@iamhamzu_) April 10, 2020
Haven’t you watched Farishta yet? Watch it here and tell us how much did you like it in the comments’ section below.
