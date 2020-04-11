Taher Shah just released ‘Farishta’ and Twitter is engulfed with reactions

Pakistani singer Taher Shah released his new song Farishta on Friday evening leaving the internet in splits. He released Farishta four years after the release of Angel.

The Eye to Eye singer dropped his single amid the lockdown and left fans anticipating what he had in store for them as it’s release was delayed by almost a week.

He tweeted, “#TaherShah “FARISHTA” SONG BY TAHER SHAH CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTH” along with the Youtube link of the song.

Unlike his previous songs, this one doesn’t feature him but is an animated video incorporating a boy who is apparently a prince, a flying unicorn and a fairy clad in pink along with an abundance of nature.

Read: Here's how you can make your mug of the viral Dalgona Coffee

It has been watched more than 400,000 times as of now and is currently trending on Youtube. It has broken the internet and Twitter reacted to it as well.

Let’s have a look at what people have to say about Taher Shah’s new music video.

Haven’t you watched Farishta yet? Watch it here and tell us how much did you like it in the comments’ section below.

 

