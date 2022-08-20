ARY Digital brings ‘Tamasha’ tonight, a show that will blow your mind!

ARY Digital produced some of the major reality shows like Madventures, Desi Kudiyan, and Nachlay, amid others, in the past. The reality-cum-game show which tops the list of Pakistani live-audience shows is of course none other than Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan.

However, Pakistan’s highest watched television channel is all set to bring the biggest reality show of Pakistan ever made, entitled Tamasha, tonight. That’s right! Teasers of Adnan Siddiqui talking about the show are already afloat on social media for a few days now.

People are guessing the genre, type, and content of the show online, but no one is sure about what Tamasha would look like. Sources have confirmed that the show will “literally blow your mind” because this is something Pakistan has never produced, that too on such an enormous scale.

All confusions, doubts, and rumors will be laid to rest tonight at 9:00 PM as Adnan Siddiqui will introduce himself, the Tamasha Ghar, and the people who would live there.

How do you think will this show look and who will live in the Tamasha House? Have your say in the comments’ section below.