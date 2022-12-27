Tere Bina Mein Nahi | When aspirations are greater than love and emotions

Tere Bina Mein Nahi is an original story that talks about taking the right decisions at the right time and keeping yourself grounded even when you are flying high.

The plot revolves around the “love” story of Murtaza and Noorulain. The twist comes when Murtaza decides to marry but later finds out his true value in Noor’s eyes. She thinks low of him and that’s when the role of Tehniyat comes into play.

Sonya Hussyn as Noorulain is an educated but self-centered girl who has her own dreams and lives her life at her own whims. She doesn’t know how to compromise and anything less than perfect is not her choice.

Shahzad Sheikh as Murtaza is Noorulain’s cousin. He shares a good bond with her and everyone thinks that they like each other and will end up marrying someday. Murtaza’s strong personality, firmness, and hard work are adored by everyone.

Aiza Awan as Tehniyat is Noorulain’s friend and lacks confidence in her personality and depth in her understanding. She is highly inspired by Noorulain’s strong personality and idealizes her in every walk of life.

Love has the magic that can blind you for a while. Your real worth will only be revealed to you when you have the courage to test it. The question is, when will you test it?

Written By: Maha Malik

Directed By: Ali Masud Saeed

Cast:

Shahzad Sheikh

Sonya Hussyn

Aiza Awan

Babar Ali

Bushra Ansari

Shizza Khan

Zahir Lehri

Khaled Anum

Munazza Arif

Tere Bina Mein Nahi is starting tonight, 27th December at 08:00 PM and will be aired every Tuesday on ARY Digital.