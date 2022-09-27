The Ultimate Muqabla is almost here and it will enthrall you

With Pakistan’s biggest reality show, Tamasha coming to an end later this week, ARY Digital has released the teaser for a gigantic game show, that too, thousands of miles away from home. Entitled “The Ultimate Muqabla” (The Ultimate Challenge), this one-of-a-kind reality show promises an amalgamation of thrill and fun.

The Ultimate Muqabla features Pakistani cricket bigwigs like Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Saeed Ajmal, Kamran Akmal, and Azam Khan, along with the fragments of the Pakistani entertainment and fashion industry like Mariyam Nafees, Faiza Khan, Mehrunisa Iqbal, Haroon Shahid, Hammad Farooqui, Nusrat Hidayatullah, Farah Butt, Neha Khan, and SeharAfzal.

Another cricket legend, Shoaib Malik is the key part of The Ultimate Muqabla as he will join the team as the captain of the ship, aka the host.

So far, Shoaib Malik has appeared in Jeeto Pakistan and Tamasha to give a brief introduction to his show.

The former Pakistan cricket team captain has given a glimpse of what The Ultimate Muqabla might look like in last Sunday’s episode of Tamasha and the final contestants of the latter found the task pretty difficult. Let’s have a look.

