This Year’s IIFA Is Special For All The Right Reasons

So the highly anticipated “IIFA Awards’ function” has taken place amidst Bollywood’s A-list celebrities and captivating performances last night with Bangkok shimmering seamlessly. This year’s IIFA has been very close to our hearts, the hearts of all the Pakistanis, because of the presence of our ultimate pride, Nabila Maqsood, enthralling the backstage with her magic wand, making the fascinating superstars look irresistible to have a long glance at. The fashion mogul has replaced the MAC Cosmetics with her brands Nabila, N-Gents, and Zero Makeup becoming the official stylist for the entire show.

All the top-notch B’ town sensations, arrived at the green carpet, donned in exquisite attires. From the rookies to the legends, all of our favorite celebrities exhibited their A-game throughout the posing session.

Let’s have a look at the best-dressed celebrities from the green carpet and the amount of zeal their fans possess.

The dapper hosts of the evening take over the stage, garnering uninterrupted, consistent attention of the audience.

Classy is always the word that comes into our mind when we look at the ever beautiful Rekha. She looks surreal in this traditional outfit.

Coming to the awards, the absolutely stunning Kriti Sanon happens to be the ultimate icon of the year.

What a beautiful sight! The magnate of acting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, getting an award for the best supporting actor male, from the epitome of grace, Rekha, is arguably our favorite moment of the evening.

Anupam Kher’s unwavering performance over the years has rewarded him with an award for the outstanding achievement by an actor in the Indian Cinema.

The prestigious IIFA for the best actor male has been given to the master of expressions and dialogue delivery, Irrfan Khan. Such a heart-warming news for all his fans and for the entire entertainment industry as the maestro is battling cancer.

Tumhari Sulu gets an award for the best film of the year.

This marks another emotional moment when Boney Kapoor receives an award on behalf of his deceased wife, Sridevi, with a heavy heart as a posthumous for the best actress in a leading role.

Other significant categories include,

Best Direction – Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

Best Story – Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma (A death in the Gunj)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi & Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer Female – Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho)

When energy and talent come together, flabbergasting performances are witnessed by the entire populace sitting in the venue. The gorgeous Kriti Sanon and the suave Arjun Kapoor have set the stage on fire with their impeccable performance.

The boys take over the stage to get the spectators groove as they exhibit their adroit dance moves.

The hunk, Ranbir Kapoor proves to be the ultimate entertainer with his flamboyant movements.

The evergreen Rekha puts the stage on fire with her stunning performance on her signature, ‘Salam-e-Ishq’.

The diva gets a standing ovation, followed by the praise given to her by all the junior stars, coming to the stage to celebrate her performance.

Last, but certainly not the least! Our favorite heartthrob, Varun Dhawan wrapping the 2018th version of IIFA with his dance moves.

Hands down! IIFA has truly been a ceremonial affair! Tell us your thoughts in the comments below. Who do you think looked the best?

