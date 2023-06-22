Tich Button is releasing on ARY Zap tomorrow!

Kaka Sahab, who completed Matriculation in four years is proud of himself because he studied more than Saqib, who just completed it in one year and now is in Turkey making round “Aalu Ke Parathay” for the Turks. A colorful theme delineating our authentic Punjabi vibe, adjoined with an exquisite Turkish flavor to depict a modern-day part of the world, the trailer of Tich Button is a three-minute absolutely gorgeous piece of art, helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed.

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, opting for Farhan Saeed along with virtuoso superstars like Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn amid others as fragments of the ensemble cast.

Tich Button is slated to release tomorrow on ARY Zap.