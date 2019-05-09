We have got you covered with these tips for this Ramadan!

Fasting could give you a bloating feeling throughout the holy month of Ramadan. However, if you manage to maintain a proper diet, you can also feel fresher and more energetic.

We have collected a few essential tips for you to implement during Ramadan, in order to make you healthier by getting pivotal nutrients for your body.

Try to consume coconut water in Sehri, after you are done with your food. Coconut water is known to combat dehydration for longer periods of time.

Have proper fluids at the time of Iftaar. Break your fast with dates and milkshakes for a maximum energy boost. However glucose-rich sugarcane juice can also give you an instant kick of energy for your body cells.

You would rather go for fibre-rich fruits such as oranges, bananas, apples, strawberries, and raspberries in lieu of fruit juices because juices often lack mandatory fibre your body should have.

In order to get rid of flatulence and indigestion, you need to consume comestibles having minimal spice and fat. Also, avoid overeating in both Sehri and Iftaar for the avoidance of bloating.

Have excessive water after you are done with Iftaar. From Iftaar till Sehri is the only time you can have water, so make it a habit to drink loads of water more frequently than you usually do. Keep a goal of at least two liters of water to quench the thirst your body cells carry.

In Sehri, try taking parathas or rotis made out of whole-wheat, if not bran bread. It is because whole-wheat food takes at least 6-8 hours to digest, and it will probably not make you feel hungry.

If you are fond of taking late night meal, opt for seafood, for most of it has a lower level of fat and cholesterol while being rich in Omega 3, essential minerals and vitamins and proteins.

Yogurt and egg whites should never be neglected from your diet throughout Ramadan since they are undisputable powerhouses of proteins.

With all this being said, we are certain you will have a healthier Ramadan this year by implementing on all these steps.

