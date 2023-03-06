Tributes pour in for legendary actor Qavi Khan

Senior Pakistani actor Muhammed Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday at 80, ARY News reported.

Qavi Khan was honored with the Pride of Performance, Nigar Award, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He had also performed in numerous super-hit TV serials, and radio and stage dramas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist Muhammad Qavi Khan.

Fellow actors took to social media to pay respect and share anecdotes they had had with the legend.

 

He started his career as a child artist at Radio Peshawar which showed his natural talent. He added that his acting performance in “Lakhon Maen Teen” and “Andhera Ujala” were still alive in the hearts of people.

