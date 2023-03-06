Tributes pour in for legendary actor Qavi Khan

Senior Pakistani actor Muhammed Qavi Khan passed away in Canada on Sunday at 80, ARY News reported.

Qavi Khan was honored with the Pride of Performance, Nigar Award, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He had also performed in numerous super-hit TV serials, and radio and stage dramas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned artist Muhammad Qavi Khan.

Fellow actors took to social media to pay respect and share anecdotes they had had with the legend.

Beloved #QaviKhan sb , Allah ke hawaley .

App jaisa na koi tha , na koi hai aur na koi hoga ????

Will miss you dearly . pic.twitter.com/sWet6y8LBn — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 6, 2023

The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/5k6fUPypN2 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 6, 2023

One of the most distinguished, accomplished,seasoned & respected actor of Pakistan. The man who stuck to acting all his life.i had never seen an actor as positive as him.

An Era ends today! May AllAh grant him in the highest place in Jannat. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/xt8z4tr47I — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) March 5, 2023

Qavi khan sahab was not only a great actor but one of the most good human being I was fortunate to work with.

May ALLAH raise his darjaat in heaven. Ameen ???? — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) March 5, 2023

Today we lost a legend. He was a great human being, a great actor. I learnt so much from you. I am lucky that I got the chance to share screen with you.

May Allah bless you the best in heaven.

Ameen.

We will miss you Qavi uncle. #qavikhan pic.twitter.com/OznsdvRydP — sami khan (@samikhan421) March 5, 2023

RIP SIR, may AllAh grant you the highest place in Jannat. One of the most distinguished, accomplished,seasoned & respected actor of Pakistan. The man who stuck to acting all his life.i had never seen an actor as positive as him.

An Era ends today !#Qavikhan pic.twitter.com/RJbRtE9ylr — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) March 5, 2023

#ZiaMohiuddin sahab and now my dear #QaviKhan sahab – At a loss of words worthy enough, for the immense work & contributions of these icons for #Pakistan ! Grateful to have shared the times & screen with the legends!

Bohot afsos aur dukh!

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ! — URWA TUL WUSQUA HOCANE (@VJURWA) March 5, 2023

What a terrible news…Qavi Khan sahib’s stature in the industry will remain unmatched. For several of us, he was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too. May Allah grant him highest place in jannah tul Firdous . Aameen???????? pic.twitter.com/zezB1RR9gF — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 5, 2023

An icon, an inspiration, an institute… Qavi sahab taught so many of us not just how to act but also how to embrace our passion by dedicating his own entire life to his one true love – acting. May Allah bless his soul ?????? ?????? ????????? ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/Cpy8Zm9G4J — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 5, 2023

Saddened to hear the passing of legendary Qavi Saab. I am blessed, I get the opportunity to work alongside him in my last film QuaideAzam Zindabad. He was the maestro in his craft and such a genuine and pure soul. (?????? ?????? ????????? ???????? ?????????) pic.twitter.com/Hg6mRPgQUK — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) March 5, 2023

He started his career as a child artist at Radio Peshawar which showed his natural talent. He added that his acting performance in “Lakhon Maen Teen” and “Andhera Ujala” were still alive in the hearts of people.