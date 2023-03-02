‘Kuch Ankahi’ is defying social stereotypes and how!

The old-school chemistry, the light-heart comedy, and the overall feel-good vibes, if all that was not enough, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ gives us all the more reason to love it and believe that it is not just another run-of-the-mill rom-com series on the primetime television.

While making sure to convey the message to the audience, at the same time not shoving it into the face, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ plays a part in social conditioning by defying the years-old stereotypes that have been ingrained as the ‘norms and values’ in our society.

Be it that brief, single-line yet an impactful shut-up call of Salman’s mother to one of those nosy rishta aunties preying for (single, tall, slim, beautiful, educated and the list goes on) girls at the weddings or the way Sofia phuppo stood up to Zarina [to-be-mother-in-law of Samiya] against the ritual of showing off bride’s gifts to all the attendees at the wedding, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ managed to quash the ideas which till date, society taught people as NORMAL.

Not just that, Almas also won hearts for how she never blamed or questioned Sofia after meeting so many years later for not marrying his brother. Although she direly yearns to fulfil that years-old wish, she never judged or tried to show Sofia in a bad light for her choice of running away from marriage.

Speaking of defying stereotypes, one cannot watch the drama and not appreciate the character of Agha Jee [Mohammed Ahmed] for portraying the doting father, the wind under the wings of his daughters, with which they conquer the male-dominated world, read the mardon wala kaam of Aaliya [Sajal Aly] and being a competition, a tough one, to the men in the market, or filmmaking degree of Taniya or her travelling intercity for a project very casually, not to miss, with a male friend.

Moreover, it is heartening to see him trying his best for Samiya to speak up and back out from the marriage which he knows is not suitable for her. Contrary to the quintessential fathers on screen and otherwise, who would push their daughters into unhappy marriages and make them stay in it till they die, Agha jee reminds Samiya of her being well-educated with the support of her family, to speak her heart out and reject the proposal if need be.

Isn’t this the kind of support we all (especially girls) are looking for from our dads and phuppos?

Onto the list of stereotypes, although it is high time this should be normalized and not applauded specifically for, but since in brown families, we still have a long way to go, let’s appreciate the way, the writer and director have beautifully penned and executed the scenes where the protagonist Salman [Bilal Abbas Khan] is very casually doing dishes or making tea for himself and others, or even cook roti, just like any other chore not being gender specific.

A special mention to the parallel story, it is such a breath of fresh air to watch Sehrish’s father trust a daughter more with property, money and business than his son, a rare sight to witness otherwise.

About ‘Kuch Ankahi’, the feel-good drama stars A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar in the lead roles, along with an ensemble cast including Qudsia Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha makes history with its majesty

The drama series is helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the acclaimed actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation.

Don’t forget to tune into ARY Digital every Saturday at 8 pm to watch the fresh episode of ‘Kuch Ankahi’, or visit ARY Zap to re-watch all the previous episodes.