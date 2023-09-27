The Ultimate Muqabla Season 2 is almost here!

With Pakistan’s biggest reality show, Tamasha Season 2 coming to an end last week, ARY Digital has released the teaser for a gigantic game show, that too, thousands of miles away from home. Entitled “The Ultimate Muqabla Season 2” (The Ultimate Challenge), this one-of-a-kind reality show promises an amalgamation of thrill and fun.

The show features Pakistani cricket bigwigs, along with the fragments of the Pakistani entertainment and fashion industry.

Cricket legend, Shoaib Malik is a key part of The Ultimate Muqabla as he will join the team as the captain of the ship, aka the host.

