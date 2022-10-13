Tamasha winner Umer Aalam still feeling like a “King”

Pakistan’s biggest reality show Tamasha ended on a high note a few days ago, with Umer Aalam becoming the first champion of the show. Voted highest on ARY Zap, Umer Aalam was loved equally by the audience and the people inside the Tamasha house.

After weeks of winning the reality game show, Umer Aalam is still feeling like a king, “poora din” (entire day). His Tamasha family member Maira Khan took to Instagram recently to post a little video with Umer and Saeeda Imtiaz singing Umer Aalam’s signature song, “I feel like a king.”

ARY Digital produced some of the major reality shows like Madventures, Desi Kudiyan, and Nachlay, among others, in the past. The reality-cum-game show which tops the list of Pakistani live-audience shows is of course none other than Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan. However, Pakistan’s highest-watched television channel had recently brought the biggest reality show Pakistan ever made, entitled Tamasha.

From Saturday, 15th October, ARY Digital is all set to bring a rather extravagant game show namely, The Ultimate Muqabla. Hosted by the legendary cricketer Shoaib Malik, the show features 14 contestants including sportsmen, trainers, and actors, so many miles away from home, competing to win intense tasks.