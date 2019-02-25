Supermodel Vaneeza Ahmed’s sister, Isha laid to rest

Because of an unfortunate road accident on Friday night in Islamabad, three women, including Isha, the sister of legendary model and actress, Vaneeza Ahmed had lost their lives.

According to the reports, their car fell into a drainage ditch in the capital, taking the life of all three women. Isha was sitting in the back seat with Rimla and Hina who had died on spot. However, the people in the front seat were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after enduring serious injuries.

I just heard about this too. The younger sister of my close friend Vaneeza, Esha, also passed away in this terrible accident. Last time I’d seen Esha was I think about 10 years ago when she was just a teenager. Devastating news. ???? https://t.co/gpoQUe7H1S — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) February 23, 2019

Vaneeza’s fellow model Zainab Qayoom was one of the few people to break the news of Isha’s sad demise. The model took to Instagram to share a memory with the deceased. She wrote, “I remember Vinny picking Ayesha & me up from college and bringing us to the hospital when you were born. To me and everyone else you were and always will be our sweet, gentle, animal-loving baby with the sparkling eyes, ready hugs and gorgeous smile. Till we meet again my darling Isha. I hope you are shiny happy and have met my Mom. in my prayers always.”

Talking to Vaneeza, she said, “Stay strong for Aunty. May Allah give us all the strength to bear this heavy loss and May our baby be granted the Highest level of Jannat Ameen. I never thought I’d be the one saying Allah Hafiz to you Seesu. 24 is just too young.”

In a Facebook post, Vaneeza shares a few heartfelt photos of her younger sister along with her obituary and mentions the two other women who had lost their lives in the sorrowful accident.

May the departed get a place in heaven and her loved ones get the stoicism in their hearts.

