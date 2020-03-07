Vasay Chaudhry ‘appalled’ to see use of smatphones at Amanullah’s funeral

Famous comedian Amanullah has just passed away in Lahore on Friday. The 70-year-old actor was suffering from kidney and respiratory diseases in Bahria Hospital Lahore.

Amanullah had spent more than 15 days in the hospital due to his diseases a few months ago, however, he was discharged later. He was again admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia in January. The comedian had received treatment at the hospital for months but soon after reaching home, he was brought back to the hospital as his health worsened.

Since he was such a pivotal fragment of the entertainment industry, his family was accompanied by some celebrities at the funeral prayers. Likewise, Vasay Chaudhry was also present at the funeral. Following the actor’s funeral, Vasay took to Twitter to express disgust over the blatant exploitation of the deceased by the unethical usage of smartphones to take photos and videos of late Amanullah.

He wrote, “At the funeral of aman ullah sb, It was appalling to see the number of people just trying to make a video clip of the “maiyat” rather then recite something. To hell with these mobile phone cameras!”

At the funeral of aman ullah sb ,It was appalling to see the number of people just trying to make a video clip of the "maiyat" rather then recite https://t.co/thPSEYeuG0 hell with these mobile phone cameras ! — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) March 6, 2020

Other celebrities also expressed grief on Amanullah’s sad demise.

?????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? Amanullah sahab was a legend and the undisputed king of comedy. May Allah grant him a place in jannat. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/f3SNeP2OTT — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 6, 2020

Even comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, “He was not only a great artist.. he was a legend.a man with a big heart who gave opportunity to many artists to fulfill their dreams.nobody can fill ur place ever khan sahib.we will miss u.may ur soul Rest In Peace.”

He was not only a great artist.. he was a legend.a man with a big heart who gave opportunity to many artists to fulfill their dreams.nobody can fill ur place ever khan sahib.we will miss u.may ur soul Rest In Peace ???? #amanullahkhan #RIPAmanUllah https://t.co/YG6gC7uZpI — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 6, 2020

Amanullah was known as the ultimate king of stand-up comedy. Not only has he influenced abundant actors with his unmatchable wit, but he also keeps a world record of 860-day-night theatre plays.

