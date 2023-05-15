Veteran playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Shoaib Hashmi, a veteran playwright, actor, and columnist, passed away in Lahore on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old.

PTV News announced the demise in a tweet.

?????? ??????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? A man of letters, words, humour, wit and prose – the legend #ShoaibHashmi has passed away after prolonged illness. pic.twitter.com/rxCUt6tU6u — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 15, 2023

Hashmi was a distinguished figure known for his literature, language, humor, wit, and prose expertise. He had been unwell since suffering a brain hemorrhage 12 years ago.

Hashmi is survived by his wife, Salima Hashmi, who is an artist and curator. Salima Hashmi is the daughter of the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Shoaib Hashmi also has a daughter named Mira Hashmi, an actor and director, and a son named Yasser Hashmi.

Educationalists, journalists, and intellectuals shared their sorrow on Twitter.

Very grieved to learn of Shoaib Hashmi’s passing. He was Puppy to us all. I couldn’t bear to see him laid up —he was always so full of life.

He played a very important role in my life. His liberal values rubbed off me at a time when my consciousness was raw in GC. The notion of… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) May 15, 2023

A giant gone. Shoaib Hashmi, a satirist who wrote pioneering satire shows for PTV in 1970s. His last TV venture was a serial ‘Balila’ in 1979. It was banned by the Zia dictatorship. He was also a professor of economics. I had the honour of meeting him on numerous occasions. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fxdNO1GB8G — Nadeem Farooq Paracha (@NadeemfParacha) May 15, 2023

Inna lillahe wainna alehe rajeoun. The iconic Shoaib Hashmi has passed away. Deepest condolences to Salima Hashmi and their children @YasserHashmi and Mira Hashmi. — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) May 15, 2023

?????? ????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? RIP #ShoaibHashmi. A giant is no more. A good man. A very good man. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans.https://t.co/2gKvxtNK7w — Adil Najam (@AdilNajam) May 15, 2023

Very grieved to learn that Pappi chacha the great Shoaib Hashmi has left us.He was not only a gifted actor & satirist but also a gregarious charming person with a big laugh. My condolences to Salima Hashmi, .@YasserHashmi Mira Hashmi. https://t.co/t1BhTuuDp6 — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) May 15, 2023

Another icon gone. Can never be too grateful for all the joy he brought to so many lives through his extraordinary incisive wit, humour. So much the poorer for his loss. May Shoaib Hashmi Sahab rest in peace. Sincere condolences to the family. https://t.co/VSN4jWH55c — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) May 15, 2023

Hashmi held a Master of Arts degree in economics from Government College Lahore, and he obtained an MSc. degree from the London School of Economics. He also worked as an economics professor in Lahore. Moreover, he studied theater at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. In recognition of his contributions, Hashmi was honored with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Award and the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

Regarded as one of the trailblazers of national television, Hashmi played a significant role in creating popular programs and dramas for PTV. In the 1970s, he wrote several shows for the state broadcaster, including ‘Akkar Bakkar,’ ‘Sach Gupp,’ and ‘Taal Matol.’ Hashmi also worked as a columnist for various publications.

