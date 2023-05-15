Veteran playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away

Shoaib Hashmi, a veteran playwright, actor, and columnist, passed away in Lahore on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. 

PTV News announced the demise in a tweet.

Hashmi was a distinguished figure known for his literature, language, humor, wit, and prose expertise. He had been unwell since suffering a brain hemorrhage 12 years ago.

Hashmi is survived by his wife, Salima Hashmi, who is an artist and curator. Salima Hashmi is the daughter of the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Shoaib Hashmi also has a daughter named Mira Hashmi, an actor and director, and a son named Yasser Hashmi.

Educationalists, journalists, and intellectuals shared their sorrow on Twitter.

 

Hashmi held a Master of Arts degree in economics from Government College Lahore, and he obtained an MSc. degree from the London School of Economics. He also worked as an economics professor in Lahore. Moreover, he studied theater at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. In recognition of his contributions, Hashmi was honored with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Award and the President’s Award for Pride of Performance.

Regarded as one of the trailblazers of national television, Hashmi played a significant role in creating popular programs and dramas for PTV. In the 1970s, he wrote several shows for the state broadcaster, including ‘Akkar Bakkar,’ ‘Sach Gupp,’ and ‘Taal Matol.’ Hashmi also worked as a columnist for various publications.

