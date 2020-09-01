How will Joya respond to Hamza’s cute confession in Prem Gali?

With hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube, ARY Digital’s newest visual delight, Prem Gali is being loved by the audiences in Pakistan and abroad for all the right reasons. Not only has this drama caused a paradigm shift, but it has also given colors and joy to the Pakistani drama scene.

The drama depicts a neighborhood entitled Prem Gali and a family of four women namely Rahat, Shireen, Musarrat, and Joya dominating the entire locality. A family of four men having Hamza, Hatim, Luqman, and Dada Jee arrives to reside in the neighborhood and things take a turn.

The latest episode delves into the growing chemistry between Joya and Hamza and how they both always want to be around each other. After a sad evening at her home, Joya is astonished the next day, when Hamza confesses his admiration for her in a rather adorable way, telling her they are destined to be with each other.

Currently, due to a misunderstanding, Joya thinks Hamza is not a good person, but the next episode’s teaser depicts she will soon come to know of the truth about Hamza and his love.

The light-hearted romantic comedy, written by the exceptional Faiza Iftikhar, and helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed, features Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro together for the first time. It delineates a love story wrapped with family, neighborhood, togetherness, values, and empathy.

Do you think Hamza and Joya will end up together? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

