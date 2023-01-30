With tremendous TRPs and millions of YouTube views on the episodes, one of ARY Digital’s latest visual delights, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is winning innumerable hearts for all the right reasons. Maheer, played by the Mere Hamsafar girl, Hania Aamir, Saad played by Wahaj Ali, Areeb played by Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz, and Neelo played by Rabya Kulsoom are creating magic with their exceptional acting, so much so that the 7th episode is still trending on No. 1 on YouTube.

Soon after the episode aired last Monday, #MujhePyaarHuaTha instantly became a top Twitter trend in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. People went gaga over the extraordinary execution of the entire episode, especially the scenes with Wahaj Ali aka Saad with Hania Aamir aka Maheer, and Rabya Kulsoom aka Neelo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Saad relinquishes his love for the love of Maheer, stays put, and even makes sure the decor for the wedding of his beloved, is on point. From the mehndi scene to just sitting idle, thinking about her, and shedding tears, every scene of Saad is as heartwrenching as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Maheer is all dolled up for her fairytale wedding with the prince charming; Areeb. Little does she know he is not coming because of the sudden deterioration of his father’s health. The teaser of the 8th episode suggests no Baraat is coming from outside, but the groom might come from Maheer’s own house. Saad is asked if he takes Maheer as his lawfully wedded wife, he takes a moment and thinks of all the times she had mentioned Areeb and chooses to walk away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Fans are excited for tonight’s episode of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha because they will get to know whether Saad will get his prayers answered or if he will close doors to the answered prayers.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)