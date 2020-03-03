Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp loves ‘juiciest’ Pakistani oranges

Wouter Plomp, the Netherlands’ ambassador to Pakistan, has appreciated the country’s beauty and security situation while visiting Khanpur lake and a Buddhist stupa.

Plomp confesses of enjoying in Khanpur eating ‘juicy’ oranges. He wrote, “Arguably oranges from #Khanpur are the juiciest in the world.”

Earlier, in February he had said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and striving for durable peace in the region.”

Wouter Plomp also lauded the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the welfare of minorities. He expressed his willingness to closely work with Pakistan to tackle climate change.

Time and again, the envoy posts photos and videos of different places and things of Pakistan depicting how beautiful the country is. The amount of love he has for Pakistan can easily be seen through the photos and videos he uploads.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

