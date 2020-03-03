Dutch Ambassador Wouter Plomp loves ‘juiciest’ Pakistani oranges

Wouter Plomp, the Netherlands’ ambassador to Pakistan, has appreciated the country’s beauty and security situation while visiting Khanpur lake and a Buddhist stupa.

Plomp confesses of enjoying in Khanpur eating ‘juicy’ oranges. He wrote, “Arguably oranges from #Khanpur are the juiciest in the world.”

Arguably oranges ???? from #Khanpur are the juiciest in the world, especially today in good company of @wilmavandermate setting up a new company #RuralTravelPioneers in beautiful #Pakistan ???????? pic.twitter.com/ozKnNYxrb0 — Wouter Plomp (@NLAmbPlomp) March 1, 2020

Earlier, in February he had said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and striving for durable peace in the region.”

Wouter Plomp also lauded the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the welfare of minorities. He expressed his willingness to closely work with Pakistan to tackle climate change.

Time and again, the envoy posts photos and videos of different places and things of Pakistan depicting how beautiful the country is. The amount of love he has for Pakistan can easily be seen through the photos and videos he uploads.

Thanks to @AliYasir_Pti here’s national bird of #Pakistan : the Chukar together with the Godwit (Grutto) of the #Netherlands : chukars find food between rocks, godwits in meadows #WorldWildlifeDay ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/w7QwJnf3Pw — Wouter Plomp (@NLAmbPlomp) March 3, 2020

