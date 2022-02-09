5 reasons why ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ is not just a drama

With massive viewership and infinite praise on both television and social media, the 10th episode of ARY Digital’s newest visual delight Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat has just aired Tuesday evening.

Apart from exceptional dialogues, a fast-paced storyline, and tremendous acting, the drama sheds light on a few important societal issues.

Trying to Challenge Fate

Albeit being engaged to Muntaha, Yasir tries to flirt with Alishba before the wedding day. Upon rejection, he deems it merely a joke. However, in the tragic turn of events, he gets what he wished and prayed for. He gets married to Alishba but regrets it later because she is of a different personality and no one in the house likes the way she lives. Yasir right now is in a state of constant agony at home and while he is at his job.

Never-ending expectations

Notwithstanding complete cooperation in the household chores, Muntaha’s in-laws constantly demand for more, with every passing day. She earns for them, takes care of her husband Ayaan as if he’s still a baby, does all household chores, makes food but is still questioned about her priorities every now and then by her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and husband. Ayaan’s mother even asks Muntaha to ask her parents for a hefty cheque because they had not provided dowry at the wedding.

Parents’ Helplessness

After the robbery when Muntaha did not manage to get to the wedding venue on time, upon constant pressure and unjust questions from Yasir’s family, her father was forced to get his other daughter, Alishba who was just 20-years-old, to marry Yasir against her will, just to make sure no one points fingers on the sanctity of either of the families. Upon her return to the venue, Muntaha was also forced to marry Ayaan, just because of her parents’ dignity, without knowing anything about her to-be husband.

Poking The Nose In Others’ Business

Be it Ayaan’s sister, his paternal aunt, or her daughter, one thing common about them is peeking into stuff that does not concern them in the first place. The mother-daughter-duo is sent downstairs because of their unwelcomed remarks and questions. However, they remain themselves even after they come to the ground floor, creating more problems for Alishba and Yasir.

Toxic Masculinity

Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat also touches upon the extremely prevalent issue of our society; toxic masculinity. Ayaan does not work and stays home for almost the entire time. He hangs out with his friends when he is not home. The first thing he does after getting married to Muntaha is trying to stop her from going to work because his father had asked him to work and seek some inspiration from Muntaha. Despite his mother’s greed for money, he still fights with Muntaha, forcing her to talk to her father to ask his mother to return the cheque.

Currently, in Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat Alishba feels suffocated and everyone else at her house is uncomfortable with her actions and reactions. Likewise, Muntaha is trying really hard to make room in Ayaan’s heart but his fragile ego is not letting it happen, and he often rubbishes off her efforts with sarcasm and anger.

How do you think will the drama unfold? Have your say in the comments’ section below.