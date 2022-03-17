Muntaha & Ayan, in a sweet Instagram exchange ahead of YNTHQ finale

Yeh na Thi Hamari Qismat (YNTHQ) ends tonight. Fans on both television and social media are admiring the fast-paced drama for all the right reasons. It is relatable to a huge populace because it shows how fate can make or break you. Muntaha, who had to marry Yasir, gets married to Ayan, and Alishba, who had never thought of marrying this early in the first place, gets married to Yasir, in a rather chaotic event.

Notwithstanding her shattered hopes, Muntaha leaves no stones unturned, to win Ayan’s heart. However, Ayan, blinded by toxicity and the Mano-Saniya duo, does not treat Muntaha the way she deserves.

In a drastic turn of events, he learns the truth about Muntaha, and also about the Mano-Saniya duo, but his regrets could not stop Muntaha, the person who literally faced everything, but made sure to keep a smile on her face, even with tears falling down on her cheek, leaving.

In the second last episode, the almost broken couple comes to know that they are expecting. The daddy-to-be heartily apologizes to the mommy-to-be. But, will they live happily ever after? The last episode, airing tonight at 9:00 PM, will tell.

Following the second last episode, our favorite Muntaha, essayed by Hira Mani, took to Instagram to post an endearing video clip with on-screen husband, Ayan, essayed by Muneeb Butt. She writes Ayan and Muntaha, in Urdu.

Muneeb Butt also makes sure to respond, and writes, “You are an amazing performer,” to which the diva replies in Urdu, which translates, “You are no less.”

Will the ending of YNTHQ be as sweet as this exchange? Have your say in the comments’ section below.