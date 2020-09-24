Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl

Ex-One Direction singer of Pakistani origin, Zayn Malik, and US top model Gigi Hadid have just welcomed a “healthy and beautiful” little baby girl.

The Pillow Talk singer took to Social Media to reveal the good news along with a black and white photo of his firstborn clutching his finger.

The British songster wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

The supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed in April whilst being a guest at the famous Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, that she was expecting, said, she and Zayn were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

To commemorate the arrival of the little angel Gigi took to Instagram to post a photo of the baby’s hand. She wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn announced about his baby hours after he released a teaser for his new music video “Better,” which is scheduled to release tomorrow.

