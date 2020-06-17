Zulfi Bukhari among five Best Dressed South Asian Men

Be it Pakistan, Bollywood, and even Hollywood, Pakistani men rule over many hearts for their ecstatic looks and surreal style. Joining the list of suave looking Pakistani gentlemen, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari has just been honored by the Asian Style Magazine.

The UK based lifestyle and entertainment magazine has named Zulfi Bukhari amid the top five well-dressed men of the South Asian region. Other men in the list include our very own Fawad Afzal Khan, British Pakistani actor, Riz Ahmed, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Ranveer Singh.

According to the publication, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister has become the center of attraction for the youth because of his charming look and distinctive green eyes.

“Sayed is fast becoming an icon for the youth. Whether he wears light or dark coloured clothes his green eyes manage to stand out,” reads the magazine.

The publication described how Zulfi Bukhari can carry Italian suits and traditional Pakistani dresses with an absolute ace, “His well-styled Italian suits and traditional Pakistani wear is refreshing to see. It brings a new side to politicians to see that they are not all just the same.”

South Asian men are arguably considered a bunch of irresistibly dapper and suave looking men in the world. In the recent past, our hunks have been winning ample contests of handsomeness by garnering a place in lists that constitute people from across the globe.

